PHOTO / CHINA
Fuxing bullet train designed for Hangzhou Asian Games in Changchun, NE China
By Xinhua Published: Jul 21, 2023 06:19 PM
This photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows the exterior view of the Fuxing bullet train specially designed for the Hangzhou Asian Games in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. The train rolled off in Changchun on Friday. Photo:Xinhua

This photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows the exterior view of the Fuxing bullet train specially designed for the Hangzhou Asian Games in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. The train rolled off in Changchun on Friday. Photo:Xinhua



 
This photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows the exterior view of the Fuxing bullet train specially designed for the Hangzhou Asian Games in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. The train rolled off in Changchun on Friday. Photo:Xinhua

This photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows the exterior view of the Fuxing bullet train specially designed for the Hangzhou Asian Games in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. The train rolled off in Changchun on Friday. Photo:Xinhua



 
This photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows the exterior view of the Fuxing bullet train specially designed for the Hangzhou Asian Games in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. The train rolled off in Changchun on Friday. Photo:Xinhua

This photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows the exterior view of the Fuxing bullet train specially designed for the Hangzhou Asian Games in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. The train rolled off in Changchun on Friday. Photo:Xinhua



 
This photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows the exterior view of the Fuxing bullet train specially designed for the Hangzhou Asian Games in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. The train rolled off in Changchun on Friday. Photo:Xinhua

This photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows the exterior view of the Fuxing bullet train specially designed for the Hangzhou Asian Games in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. The train rolled off in Changchun on Friday. Photo:Xinhua



 
This photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows the exterior view of the Fuxing bullet train specially designed for the Hangzhou Asian Games in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. The train rolled off in Changchun on Friday. Photo:Xinhua

This photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows the exterior view of the Fuxing bullet train specially designed for the Hangzhou Asian Games in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. The train rolled off in Changchun on Friday. Photo:Xinhua



 