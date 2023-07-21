Shenzhou-16 crew completes first spacewalk

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on July 20, 2023 shows Shenzhou-16 astronaut Jing Haipeng performing extravehicular activities. Photo:Xinhua
This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on July 20, 2023 shows Shenzhou-16 astronaut Jing Haipeng waving after finishing extravehicular activities. Photo:Xinhua
This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on July 20, 2023 shows Shenzhou-16 astronaut Zhu Yangzhu performing extravehicular activities. Photo:Xinhua
This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on July 20, 2023 shows Shenzhou-16 astronauts Jing Haipeng (L) and Zhu Yangzhu preparing to exit the Wentian lab module. Photo:Xinhua
This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on July 20, 2023 shows Shenzhou-16 astronaut Jing Haipeng performing extravehicular activities. Photo:Xinhua
This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on July 20, 2023 shows Shenzhou-16 astronauts Jing Haipeng (above) and Zhu Yangzhu performing extravehicular activities. Photo:Xinhua
This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on July 20, 2023 shows Shenzhou-16 astronaut Gui Haichao giving a thumb-up for his crewmates Jing Haipeng and Zhu Yangzhu upon completion of the spacewalk. Photo:Xinhua
This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on July 20, 2023 shows Shenzhou-16 astronaut Zhu Yangzhu waving after exiting the Wentian lab module. Photo:Xinhua
This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on July 20, 2023 shows Shenzhou-16 astronaut Jing Haipeng waving after exiting the Wentian lab module. Photo:Xinhua
This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on July 20, 2023 shows Shenzhou-16 astronauts Jing Haipeng (R) and Zhu Yangzhu returning to the Wentian lab module after finishing extravehicular activities. Photo:Xinhua