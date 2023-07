Water quality of Baiyangdian in north China improves

Birds are pictured at Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, July 19, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

A bird flies over Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, July 19, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

A bird perches on a metal pole at Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, July 19, 2023.Photo:Xinhua

A bird is pictured at Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, July 19, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows tourists visiting Baiyangdian Lake by boat in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Photo:Xinhua

A bird flies over Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, July 19, 2023. Photo:Xinhua