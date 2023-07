The Asian century is coming;US containment on China will only lead to self-isolation: Kishore Mahbubani

By: Global Times | Published: Jul 22, 2023 12:04 PM

The American century is over, and the Asian century is coming. If the US tries to contain China, instead of the US isolating China, the US will find itself isolated from the rest of the world, Singaporean academic and former diplomat Kishore Mahbubani said in an exclusive interview with Global Times.