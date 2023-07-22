Behind Quran burning in the West: Deep-rooted 'Islamophobia' is pervasive in Western societies

This photo taken on July 20, 2023 shows the damaged Swedish embassy in Baghdad, Iraq. Hundreds of Iraqis stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad at dawn Thursday and set fire to the building after a planned burning of the Quran in Sweden. (Photo: Xinhua)

On Thursday, Iraq expelled Sweden's ambassador and recalled its top diplomatic representative from the Nordic country due to the"Swedish government's repeated permission for burning the Holy Quran, insulting Islam and burning Iraqi flag." On that day, anti-Islam protesters, including an Iraqi immigrant to Sweden who burned the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque in June, received permission from Swedish police to burn the holy text outside the Iraqi embassy.This is not the first time the Quran has been burned in Sweden. In January, far-right demonstrators burned a Quran and chanted anti-Muslim slogans in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. Turkey immediately denounced the act and criticized Sweden for granting a permit to the right-wing group to hold the demonstration.Outside of Sweden, there have been other incidents of burning the Quran or other acts of blasphemy against Islam in many Western countries. In 2012, soldiers from the US Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan burned copies of the Quran. Additionally, an anti-Islamic short film Innocence of Muslims was produced and released by an Egyptian-American filmmaker in the same year, which was perceived as a denigration of the Islamic prophet Muhammad. The French Charlie Hebdo magazine has also frequently published cartoons that satirize or blaspheme Islam. These have all triggered significant backlash from the Islamic world.In fact, Western countries are very aware of the significance of the Quran and the Prophet Muhammad in the hearts of Muslims worldwide, as well as the consequences of blasphemy against Islam. However, they have repeatedly engaged in acts of blasphemy against Islam such as burning the Quran. These countries do not prohibit such acts that incite religious hatred, but instead give the green light to them under the guise of "protecting freedom of speech." Additionally, Muslims living in the US and other Western countries often suffer from various forms of discrimination and even hate crimes in their daily lives.The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the US' largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, said in its 2022 report that it received more than 6,700 civil rights complaints in 2021, and a 28-percent increase in hate and bias incidents compared to 2020. In Europe, Muslims are also often discriminated against because of their religious beliefs or skin color, and are subject to police suspicion or improper law enforcement.It is evident that although the US and other Western countries frequently talk about "human rights" and "religious freedom," they often make irresponsible remarks to other countries under the guise of "protecting human rights" and "defending religious freedom." They constantly attempt to use Xinjiang-related issues to sow discord between China and Islamic countries, while simultaneously trampling on the religious beliefs and dignity of Muslims worldwide.The US-led West has openly obstructed the UN Human Rights Council from passing a resolution condemning the burning of the Quran. On July 12, the Council approved a resolution on religious hatred in the wake of the burning of the Quran in Sweden despite Western opposition. The resolution was strongly opposed by the US and the EU, who said it conflicts with their views on "human rights" and "freedom of expression."The most fundamental reason for this is the widespread and deep-rooted "Islamophobia" in American and European societies, that is, irrational fear, hatred and prejudice against Islam and Muslims. Although the US and Europe advocate for "equality" and "tolerance," they not only display intolerance toward Islam and Muslims, but also harbor discrimination and even hatred toward them. Even though some politicians have made some gestures of treating Muslims equally, their deep-seated "Islamophobia" continues to shape their policy orientations, including acquiescing or even condoning acts of blasphemy, such as the burning of the Quran and opposing resolutions that condemn such acts in the UN Human Rights Council.The West often criticizes China's policy on Xinjiang and governance of Muslims. However, it is China that has endorsed the UN resolution condemning the burning of the Quran and called for respect for religious beliefs and zero tolerance for religious blasphemy. It is clear who is using the so-called freedom of speech to create confrontation and incite conflicts between civilizations.The author is an associate research fellow at the Institute of American Studies, China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn