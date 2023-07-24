PHOTO / WORLD
Strong turnout
By Xinhua Published: Jul 24, 2023 12:04 AM
People wait to vote at a polling station in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on July 23, 2023. The seventh general election kicked off in Cambodia on Sunday with a total of 18 political parties taking part in the race. Photo: Xinhua

