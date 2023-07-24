N China's Tangshan continues to promote optimizing of steel industry

Staff members work at a production control center of Shougang Jingtang United Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, July 22, 2023. Tangshan has continued to promote the optimizing of steel industry in recent years, contributing to the high-quality development of the economy. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

This aerial photo taken on July 22, 2023 shows the factory of Shougang Jingtang United Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. Tangshan has continued to promote the optimizing of steel industry in recent years, contributing to the high-quality development of the economy. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

A staff member works at a warehouse of Shougang Jingtang United Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, July 22, 2023. Tangshan has continued to promote the optimizing of steel industry in recent years, contributing to the high-quality development of the economy. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Staff members work at a production control center of Shougang Jingtang United Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, July 22, 2023. Tangshan has continued to promote the optimizing of steel industry in recent years, contributing to the high-quality development of the economy. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)