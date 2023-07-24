People of Miao ethnic group take part in the celebration of "Liuyueliu", an ethnic festival, in Jianhe County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 23, 2023. Annual celebration of the ethnic festival "Liuyueliu" lasts from July 22 to 25 here in Jianhe County. A series of cultural activities have been held during the celebration. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on July 23, 2023 shows people taking part in activities to celebrate "Liuyueliu", an ethnic festival, in Jianhe County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Annual celebration of the ethnic festival "Liuyueliu" lasts from July 22 to 25 here in Jianhe County. A series of cultural activities have been held during the celebration. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People take part in the celebration of "Liuyueliu", an ethnic festival, in Jianhe County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 23, 2023. Annual celebration of the ethnic festival "Liuyueliu" lasts from July 22 to 25 here in Jianhe County. A series of cultural activities have been held during the celebration. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on July 23, 2023 shows people taking part in activities to celebrate "Liuyueliu", an ethnic festival, in Jianhe County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Annual celebration of the ethnic festival "Liuyueliu" lasts from July 22 to 25 here in Jianhe County. A series of cultural activities have been held during the celebration. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)