NW China's Tacheng focuses on constructing pilot zone to develop various industries

Customs officers check a vehicle leaving the supervision zone at the Bakti port in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2023. Located on the border of China and Kazakhstan, Tacheng has focused on constructing a 40-square-kilometer pilot zone to vigorously develop industries such as new energy equipment manufacturing, import and export of agricultural and sideline products, and other related sectors. Up to now, 63 enterprises have signed agreements to settle in the pilot zone with several projects already in operation. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Tourists select commodities at a border trade center of Bakti port in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2023. Located on the border of China and Kazakhstan, Tacheng has focused on constructing a 40-square-kilometer pilot zone to vigorously develop industries such as new energy equipment manufacturing, import and export of agricultural and sideline products, and other related sectors. Up to now, 63 enterprises have signed agreements to settle in the pilot zone with several projects already in operation. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Tourists select commodities at a border trade center of Bakti port in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2023. Located on the border of China and Kazakhstan, Tacheng has focused on constructing a 40-square-kilometer pilot zone to vigorously develop industries such as new energy equipment manufacturing, import and export of agricultural and sideline products, and other related sectors. Up to now, 63 enterprises have signed agreements to settle in the pilot zone with several projects already in operation. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)