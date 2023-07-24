People enjoy leisure time on sea in Italy

People enjoy leisure time on the sea in Ladispoli, Italy, on July 16, 2023. Temperatures reached near all-time highs in Italy and Spain on Sunday with even higher temperatures predicted in the coming days. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

People enjoy leisure time on the sea in Ladispoli, Italy, on July 16, 2023. Temperatures reached near all-time highs in Italy and Spain on Sunday with even higher temperatures predicted in the coming days. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

People enjoy leisure time on the sea in Ladispoli, Italy, on July 16, 2023. Temperatures reached near all-time highs in Italy and Spain on Sunday with even higher temperatures predicted in the coming days. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)