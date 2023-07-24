Central bank seeks to introduce a data rating system, to encourage data use and innovation

A view of the PBC building in Beijing Photo: VCG
The People's Bank of China (PBC), the central bank, on Monday said it has plans to introduce a data rating system and manage data accordingly to ensure a targeted and differentiated data security management, according to a draft proposal released by the bank seeking public comment.
The draft was a legal document to implement the country's Data Security Law aimed at better governing data related to business scope of the central bank, the PBC said in a statement posted on its website on Monday. Such businesses include cross-border yuan business, interbank trading, payment and clearing business, digital yuan business, credit rating and anti-laundering.
Data related to PBC during the course of its supervision will be rated by a series of markers to be set up by the PBC.
The draft proposal calls for the implementation of a rating and categorization system and all data will be marked in a centralized fashion and rated in accordance with a set of standards issued by the central bank. It aims to ensure targeted and differentiated data security management as well as the imposing of a set of technical measures.
The PBC and its branches can conduct law enforcement inspections on data processors to ensure they fulfill obligations relating to data security.
The PBC said the draft encourages data processors to facilitate data flow and innovation while ensuring data security and compliance.
Relatively sensitive data could see its sensitivity downgraded after a processing stripping the data of information on certain individual and organizations to ensure and facilitate the use and development of data, per the PBC statement.
With a set of laws including the Data Security Law, China requires key data sets to be stored within the country
and cross-border data movement should apply for security review under certain circumstances.
The draft proposal stipulated that compliance should not be a "one-size-fits-all" approach, and stated that under certain circumstances data-governing measures could be relaxed by applying for internal review, or the data use has a unified and clear-defined scenario.