Culture Beat: 'The Found and the Lost'

An artwork on display at the exhibition Photo: Courtesy of Today Art Museum



The Found and the Lost immersive interactive painting and drama exhibition officially opened last week at the Today Art Museum in Beijing.Set to end on October 10, the exhibition is the first large-scale immersive interactive painting and drama exhibition from the renowned Chinese picture book author Jimmy Liao. Centering on the theme of "Possession and Loss," the exhibition features five of Liao's iconic picture books: A Fish with A Smile, When the Moon Forgot, Mr Wing, Missing My Cat, and Turn Left, Turn Right.The exhibition utilizes numerous elements from Liao's paintings. Visitors can enjoy DIY interact experiences and purchase souvenirs from the exhibition.The exhibition seeks to immerse visitors in the unique world of Liao's picture books through music, scenes and narrative storytelling, transforming the picture books from a flat 2D format to vibrant 3D. Organizers have also invited famous musician Chen Jianqi to specially produce theme music for the exhibition. Visitors can listen to this special gift throughout the show and enjoy the world of Jimmy Liao.