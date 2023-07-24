PHOTO / CHINA
History on display
By VCG Published: Jul 24, 2023 09:19 PM
A display case showcases the torches and mascots of the upcoming and former World University Games at the Chengdu FISU World University Games Museum in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province on July 24, 2023. Photo: VCG

A display case showcases the torches and mascots of the upcoming and former World University Games at the Chengdu FISU World University Games Museum in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province on July 24, 2023. Inaugurated on Monday, the gallery of history provides a permanent record of the World University Games, China's history of hosting the University Games, legendary athletes that have competed, as well as Chengdu's journey through bidding, planning, and hosting of the University Games.  Photo: VCG
 


Chengdu ready for upcoming World University Games