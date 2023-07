Is Japan truly prepared to be actively involved in the case of a conflict in the Taiwan Straits?

By: Global Times | Published: Jul 24, 2023 09:58 PM

Hu Says: Chinese military will not take the initiative to attack Japanese targets. However, the Japan Self-Defense Forces and the US forces in Japan similarly cannot intervene militarily in Chinese affairs. Otherwise, the related bases and infrastructure in Japan would become “frontline”. The Japanese government's concern is understandable.