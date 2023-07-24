Russia's Bolshoi Ballet to take the stage at NCPA

Photo: Li Yuche/Global Times

Two new ballet shows are set to debut at China's National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) on Tuesday as part of a new classic art program co-created by China's NCPA and Russia's internationally acclaimed Bolshoi Ballet that aims to promote art exchanges in 2023.Featuring top-notch Russian ballet dancers such as Igor Tsvirko, Danis Rodkin and Eleonora Sevenard,and a dance interpretation of the epic Spanish novelwill soon be staged in Beijing.features several of the most iconic pieces from the Bolshoi Theatre's repertoire, including the ballet Swan Lake and The Flames of Paris.was inspired by the historical French Revolution. The well-known Pas de Deux of Jeanne and Philippe, the two lead characters, will be staged in the Soviet heroic style.Igor Tsvirko, the troupe's male lead dancer, told the Global Times that having once performed at the NCPA five years ago, he is excited to return and bring "new impressive shows" to audiences in China.Tsvirko is also performing in. Including a total of three acts, the Russian interpretation of the Spanish classic will be accentuated with Russian ballet's technical excellence.Makhar Vaziev, the show's artistic director, told the Global Times that most of the dancers in the troupe performed in China five years ago and that the growing passion of Chinese ballet lovers has encouraged them to bring more shows to Chinese stages."Over the past 10 years, we have seen Chinese audiences' love for Russian ballet," he said, adding that every single one of their visits to China has been different and conducive to promoting cross-cultural communication. "We believe the exchanges with China are tremendously important. China means a lot to us, especially in today's current times."The show is scheduled to end on Sunday.