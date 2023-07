The Type 054A frigate Zaozhuang is seen during a ceremony wrapping up the "Northern/Interaction-2023" joint naval drills held by China and Russia in the Sea of Japan on July 24, 2023. The drills' theme is "safeguarding the safety of strategic maritime routes" and are designed to further elevate the coordination capability of the two militaries and strengthen their capabilities of jointly safeguarding regional peace and stability, as well as responding to various security challenges.Photo: VCG