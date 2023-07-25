Whether China, India support or exhaust each other will directly affect their development processes, global landscape: China's senior diplomat

Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee Wang Yi (left) meets with India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in Johannesburg on Monday. Photo: mfa.gov.cn

Whether China and India support or exhaust each other will directly affect the two countries' respective development processes and the global landscape, China's senior diplomat Wang Yi told India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in Johannesburg on Monday.A major trend in the world today is the successive rise of developing countries, including China and India, which is an unprecedented phenomenon in centuries and will undoubtedly impact and shape the world's future, said Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.According to Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang will attend the 13th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security in Johannesburg from Monday to Wednesday, and visit Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Türkiye before and after the meeting."China will never tread the old path of seeking hegemony taken by some countries. It is willing to work together with a vast number of developing countries, including India, to support multilateralism and democratization of international relations," Wang emphasized.Wang Yi said that China and India should adhere to the strategic judgment that the two countries are not threats to each other but opportunities for each other's development. They should truly implement the consensus on stabilizing bilateral relations into specific policies, transform it into coordinated actions across departments and fields, and push China-India relations back onto a track of healthy and stable development at an early date.Doval said that India and China, as two ancient civilizations, two neighboring countries, and the world's two most populous nations, are two major forces that influence the evolution of the world's pattern. Both countries share many common views on the future of humanity and the world with extensive mutual interests. BRICS National Security Advisors are meeting from Monday to Wednesday in the host country of South Africa as part of the build-up to the highly anticipated summit of the bloc next month. Political and security cooperation is one of the original objectives of BRICS cooperation, and it is also one of the pillars of the current BRICS agenda.Global Times