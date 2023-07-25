Production lines of NEV industry operate at full swing in Chongqing, SW China

A worker is busy at a workshop of an auto parts production company in Yongchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 24, 2023. In recent years, Chongqing Municipality has accelerated the building of new energy vehicle (NEV) industrial clusters. At present, production lines of NEV industry in Chongqing are operating at full swing to meet the domestic and international market demand. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This aerial photo taken on July 20, 2023 shows a vehicle distribution center of Chang'an Auto in Jiangbei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. In recent years, Chongqing Municipality has accelerated the building of new energy vehicle (NEV) industrial clusters. At present, production lines of NEV industry in Chongqing are operating at full swing to meet the domestic and international market demand. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This photo taken on July 11, 2023 shows a truck carrying auto parts of the Great Wall Motor Company Limited departing from the Chongqing Yongchuan Comprehensive Bonded Zone in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality to export to Ecuador and Thailand. In recent years, Chongqing Municipality has accelerated the building of new energy vehicle (NEV) industrial clusters. At present, production lines of NEV industry in Chongqing are operating at full swing to meet the domestic and international market demand. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This aerial photo taken on July 11, 2023 shows trucks carrying auto parts of the Great Wall Motor Company Limited departing from the Chongqing Yongchuan Comprehensive Bonded Zone in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality to export to Thailand and Ecuador. In recent years, Chongqing Municipality has accelerated the building of new energy vehicle (NEV) industrial clusters. At present, production lines of NEV industry in Chongqing are operating at full swing to meet the domestic and international market demand. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)