Regions in Uzbekistan to usher in high temperature above 40 degrees Celsius

People take a rest near a fountain to escape the summer heat in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 23, 2023. Starting from Monday, Uzbekistan will greet high temperature for a week. According to the Uzbek center of hydrometeorological service, many regions in the country will usher in high temperature above 40 degrees Celsius. (Photo by Georgiy Namazov/Xinhua)

People have fun near a fountain to escape the summer heat in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 23, 2023. Starting from Monday, Uzbekistan will greet high temperature for a week. According to the Uzbek center of hydrometeorological service, many regions in the country will usher in high temperature above 40 degrees Celsius. (Photo by Georgiy Namazov/Xinhua)

People take a rest on the roadside to escape the summer heat in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 23, 2023. Starting from Monday, Uzbekistan will greet high temperature for a week. According to the Uzbek center of hydrometeorological service, many regions in the country will usher in high temperature above 40 degrees Celsius. (Photo by Georgiy Namazov/Xinhua)

People take a rest on a grassland to escape the summer heat in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 23, 2023. Starting from Monday, Uzbekistan will greet high temperature for a week. According to the Uzbek center of hydrometeorological service, many regions in the country will usher in high temperature above 40 degrees Celsius. (Photo by Georgiy Namazov/Xinhua)