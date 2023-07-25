Frigates steam forward in maritime training

The guided-missile frigate Mianyang attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command launches a target drone during a maritime combat training exercise in mid July, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ge Hanqiang and Zhang Weifeng)

The guided-missile frigate Suining attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command steams at an undisclosed sea area during a maritime combat training exercise in mid July, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ge Hanqiang and Zhang Weifeng)

The guided-missile frigates Mianyang and Suining attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command steam in astern formation during a maritime combat training exercise in mid July, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ge Hanqiang and Zhang Weifeng)