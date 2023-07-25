Networks should not be a new battlefield for digital iron curtain: senior Chinese diplomat

Photo:fmprc.gov

The networks should be a big stage where a hundred flowers bloom, not a new battlefield engaging in a digital iron curtain, Chinese senior diplomat Wang Yi said while attending the 13th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security in Johannesburg, South Africa, which began Monday.The meeting, which is scheduled to last from Monday to Wednesday is part of a series of BRICS meetings taking place ahead of the BRICS Summit in South Africa from August 22 to 24. Aside from BRICS countries, delegates representing a record 45 countries will also join the dialogue, local media reported.Wang, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and also director of the Office of the CPC Central Commission for Foreign Affairs said at the meeting that cyber security is an important cornerstone of national security and in the face of common challenges, we should strengthen strategic communication, clarify the direction of cooperation, and safeguard common interests.The senior Chinese diplomat put forward four suggestions for maintaining network security, including the practicing of true multilateralism and fully listening to the legitimate concerns of developing countries to build a fair and reasonable cyberspace; opposing any form of scientific and technological hegemony and cyber hegemony to build an open and inclusive cyberspace; opposing attempts to use cyberspace to carry out "color revolutions” to build a safe and stable cyberspace, building a vibrant cyberspace; ensuring openness, security and stability of global information and communication production and supply chains.Wang also stressed that China attaches great importance to the issue of cyber security by actively participating in global network governance, representing China's contribution to maintaining global data and network security.China is willing to strengthen exchanges and deepen cooperation with emerging market countries and developing countries, and make continuous efforts to promote the reform of the global cyber governance system and build a community with a shared future in cyberspace, said Wang.The meeting, held under the theme of "Cybersecurity is increasingly becoming a challenge for developing countries," is being attended by Minister in the Presidency of South Africa Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Chief Adviser of the Presidency of Brazil Celso Luiz Nunes Amorim, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval of India, and representatives of Belarus, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Burundi, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Cuba and other countries.They said the global network governance system should be reformed and improved to increase the representation and voice of developing countries. BRICS countries and the "Friends of BRICS" should work together to address traditional and non-traditional security challenges such as cyber security, create a mutually beneficial, inclusive and secure international environment, achieve common security and development, and promote global peace and prosperity.On Monday, Wang also held bilateral meetings with senior officials from other BRICS countries. While meeting with Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Wang said China-Russia relations have withstood the test of international challenges and become more mature, resilient and vigorous. China is ready to work closely with Russia and other BRICS countries to further strengthen BRICS cooperation in a bid to safeguard the common interests among developing countries.Wang also met with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Celso Luiz Nunes Amorim, chief advisor of the Presidency of Brazil, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor and Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to exchange views on bilateral and regional issues.Global Times