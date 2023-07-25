Release of bottled water like 'free life' in Buddhism sparks controversy

Photo: Sina Weibo

A group of people’s mysterious behavior of pouring bottled water into a reservoir in Qingdao, East China’s Shandong Province has recently sparked heated discussion online, to which the local water authority responded on Monday that the water quality did not show any abnormalities whereas they do not encourage wasting water resources.A video clip went viral on Sunday showing a group of people pour bottled drinking mineral water into Laoshan Reservoir in Qingdao, suspected by netizens as a similar behavior to the release of captive animals to the wild which is what Buddhists usually do.About 20 people participated in the activity in which multiple people poured bottled water into the reservoir.The behavior immediately aroused confusion among the netizens who regarded the behavior as wasteful rather than doing a good deed and accumulate virtue.Others worry that there might be something toxic in the bottled water and pose a risk to the water quality of the reservoir.Following the incident, the Qingdao water authority sent representatives to the spot to conduct an investigation. They had not found any information of these people and their purpose of doing so, Shandong-based news portal Haibao News reported.A spokesperson from the local water authority said they did not find anything abnormal in the water samples from the reservoir, but such a behavior is actually a waste of water resources, according to Haibao News.Chengdu-based Red Star News also reported a group of people poured drinking water in a river in South China’s Guangdong Province in September of 2022. Some local residents attempted to stop the behavior but were resisted. The case also aroused heated discussion online.Global Times