Checking facilities

Inspectors venture 40 meters below the river surface to conduct a comprehensive inspection of an underwater cable tunnel at Jiangxin Island in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province on July 25, 2023. Equipped with infrared thermometers, clamp meters and other specialized tools, the team performed a meticulous "health check" on the power cables and inspected the facilities within the tunnel, including power sources and water pumps, ensuring smooth power supply for more than 50,000 residents on the island. Photo: VCG