China is still an indispensable engine for global economic growth: economist

Workers and automatic robots make new-energy vehicle (NEV) parts at a factory in Huzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, on May 4, 2023. Photo: VCG

In recent years, the US has pushed "friendly shore outsourcing" and "nearshore outsourcing," seeking "desinicization" of supply chains, and frequently hyping "de-risking." There is a saying that "globalization is dead." What's your take on the topic?It is too exaggerated to say "globalization is dead." In 2017, when former US President Donald Trump came to power, protectionism, nationalism, and populism were on the rise. However, China pledged that it will unswervingly promote globalization and resolutely oppose trade protectionism, nationalism, and populism. This has brought great confidence and encouragement to the world.Today's situation is more severe and complex than in 2017, but we must insist on promoting globalization. Globalization has never been a zero-sum game. In this process, both China and the US are winners. Globalization is the best way for the world to achieve common development.Unilateralism eventually drags the world into a struggle, bringing higher costs. Protectionism and unilateralism after World War I not only pushed the economy into depression, but also fermented new world conflicts, including World War II. Regarding the current behaviors of the US to contain China and reverse globalization, we can respond rationally and wisely in a way that is opposite to that of the US.Executives of US chip giants recently gathered in Washington DC to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other senior Biden administration officials, calling on the Biden administration to avoid further restrictions on chip exports to China. Meanwhile, the most influential semiconductor lobby group in the US, the Semiconductor Industry Association, urged the government to stop taking more restrictive measures on chip exports to China. What drives the US companies to make such moves?For China, what requires special attention is that although the two parties in the US are fighting fiercely, they are highly consistent on the issue of China policy - both regarding China as "a huge threat."But the US is a market-oriented country after all, and commercial interests are paramount. I think we need to spend more time interacting with the American business community, like Wall Street. For the American business community, seeing the deteriorating relationship between China and the US, they are actually very worried about such harsh restrictions on semiconductor exports.In such a political environment, they are afraid to speak out. Now that they have broken their silence, we should further strengthen our interaction with the American business community to let them know that China, as always, adheres to reform and opening-up, unswervingly promoting globalization, and welcoming foreign investment in China.In the past six months, I have also participated in many activities in China and abroad. In Boao, Davos Forum, I also feel that the above-mentioned signals sent by China to the outside world are strengthening.In the past few years, due to the epidemic, China has relatively reduced exchanges with the US business community, but now they should regard exchanges with the US business community as equally important as the US government's diplomacy.The National Bureau of Statistics of China announced on July 17 that GDP in the second quarter of 2023 grew by 6.3 percent year-on-year, lower than market expectations. It is generally believed that the Chinese economy will drive the global recovery, but the economic growth target set by China this year is not particularly high. Can China continue to serve as the engine of the global economic recovery?Looking back over the past 40 years, most of the time, China was a major engine of global economic growth. In recent years, China's contribution to world economic growth has remained at around 30 percent. In 2023, if China's GDP growth rate can reach the government's expected target, then China's contribution to the recovery of the global economy will also be very significant.China is an indispensable and crucial engine for global economic growth. We have also seen that some data in the second quarter showed that the strength and speed of China's recovery was lower than expected, which means that China's economic recovery is now facing some pressure. Global investment markets are also skeptical that a huge engine that has long driven the global economy may slow down.In my opinion, the momentum behind China's economic recovery this year will definitely continue, rather than decline. This year's economic performance will be greatly improved compared with last year's situation. If the growth rate reaches 5 percent, it will be much higher than the average growth rate of the global economy.In order to achieve the above-mentioned growth target, in terms of stimulus policies, in addition to cutting RRR and interest rates, the most important thing is to mobilize the confidence of consumers and entrepreneurs. More stimulus measures to the confidence of consumers, entrepreneurs, and investors are needed.Do you have any suggestions for stimulating consumption and enhancing confidence?First, we must do everything possible to ensure employment. Young people are very confused about their own career development and employment opportunities. This is a very serious problem. Second, we must activate the financial market. There should be an active financial market that can give reasonable returns to attract people to invest their savings into the market. Third, we must deal with real estate issues carefully. If real estate sector continues to slump, it will also affect market confidence. Working on these three aspects, consumer confidence will gradually be restored and consolidated.