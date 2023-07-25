PHOTO / WORLD
Au revoir
By VCG Published: Jul 25, 2023 11:29 PM
People gather along the way as the truck carrying away Yuan Meng, the first baby panda born in France in 2017, leaves the Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan, France, on July 25, 2023, before the panda is transported to Roissy airport to fly to Chengdu in Southwest China's Sichuan Province. Yuan Meng, whose name means dream come true, was born through artificial insemination on August 4, 2017. Photo: VCG

People gather along the way as the truck carrying away Yuan Meng, the fi rst baby panda born in France in 2017, leaves the Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan, France, on July 25, 2023, before the panda is transported to Roissy airport to fl y to Chengdu in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province. Yuan Meng, whose name means “dream come true,” was born through artifi cial insemination on August 4, 2017. Yuan Meng is returning to China based on the China-France giant panda cooperation research agreement. Photo: VCG


RELATED ARTICLES
Giant panda Yuan Meng to return to China