People gather along the way as the truck carrying away Yuan Meng, the fi rst baby panda born in France in 2017, leaves the Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan, France, on July 25, 2023, before the panda is transported to Roissy airport to fl y to Chengdu in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province. Yuan Meng, whose name means “dream come true,” was born through artifi cial insemination on August 4, 2017. Yuan Meng is returning to China based on the China-France giant panda cooperation research agreement. Photo: VCG