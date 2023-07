Men walk in front of the Russian State Duma in Moscow on July 25, 2023. Russian lawmakers on July 25 backed a law increasing the maximum age limit for compulsory military service in Russia. "From January 1, 2024, citizens aged 18 to 30 will be called up for military service," the Duma said after the bill was passed in both a second and third reading. One year of military service was mandatory for men aged 18 to 27. Photo: VCG