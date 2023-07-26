Guizhou promotes construction of rural roads

This aerial photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows roads in Xinqiao Township, Anlong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In recent years, Guizhou Province has continued to promote the construction of rural roads, boosting local economy. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on July 24, 2023 shows a road in Langdai Township, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In recent years, Guizhou Province has continued to promote the construction of rural roads, boosting local economy. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on June 27, 2023 shows roads in Panguan Township, Panzhou City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In recent years, Guizhou Province has continued to promote the construction of rural roads, boosting local economy. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on July 24, 2023 shows a road in Yuelianghe Township of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In recent years, Guizhou Province has continued to promote the construction of rural roads, boosting local economy. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)