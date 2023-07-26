Calligraphy, painting industry thrives in E China's county

A worker paints at a workshop in Juye County, Heze City of east China's Shandong Province, July 24, 2023. There are over 20,000 people involved in the calligraphy and painting industry in the county, creating more than 1.2 million works every year. The works are exported to more than 40 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wu Feizuo)

