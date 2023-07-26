Plushenko to lead squad at show in Beijing

Promotional material for the Russian figure skating show in Beijing Photo: Courtesy of Taihe Live

Russian figure skating great Evgeni Plushenko will lead a star-studded Russia figure skating squad at an exhibition show at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing.Featuring the masterpieces of Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the figure skating squad will perform a total of 10 shows, five performances of Swan Lake from August 4 to 6 and five performances of The Nutcracker from August 11 to 13."By bringing in these internationally acclaimed artistic masterpieces, our aim is to provide an opportunity for figure skating enthusiasts and art lovers in China to experience the dual charm of figure skating and ballet up close," a senior official with the organizers told the Global Times on Wednesday.The Beijing event will be the first time the Russian figure skating squad performs the high-profile show in Asia."We also plan to launch more ice and snow-themed cultural performances, offering the fans more chances to enjoy high-quality ice shows in China," the official said.Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics women's singles silver medalist Alexandra Trusova will also feature in Plushenko's squad. Ticket sales started at the beginning of July.Plushenko, a four-time Olympic medalist, will also organize master classes in Beijing to engage with pupils and teenagers who are enthusiastic about figure skating."As part of our shows in Beijing, we will hold master classes on August 8 and 10. I will have two assistants, Sofia Sarnovskaya and Alexander Plushenko, while Sofia Titova will be Alexandra Trusova's assistant," Plushenko said on social media.The news of Plushenko and his fellow apprentices' visit has thrilled Chinese fans, who are eager to witness the fusion of Tchaikovsky's music and the sublime grace of figure skating.They have been discussing the arrival of the "figure skating tsar" since rumors first appeared in early June as Plushenko's last visit to China was five years ago.On Wednesday, a press secretary from the Russian Embassy in China, said on Sina Weibo that they are eagerly looking forward to the arrival of the Russian athletes."There is no doubt that they will once again captivate Chinese audiences," the press secretary was quoted as saying in a post by the Russian Embassy in China, noting the COVID-19 pandemic "left Chinese fans missing out on Russian performances".After Beijing hosted the Winter Olympics in 2022, efforts to promote winter sports have continued as the city has introduced several winter sports competitions as well as themed performances."Introducing high-quality projects will not only elevate the popularity of winter sports but also facilitate the transition of ice and snow sports from niche to mainstream and from a seasonal activity to a year-round pursuit," the official said."Ultimately, this will encourage more people to actively participate in ice and snow sports themselves."