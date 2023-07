City in Shandong takes measures to promote high-quality development of modern agriculture

Workers operate equipment at a workshop of Weichai Lovol Intelligent Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2023. In recent years, Weifang City has taken multiple measures to promote high-quality development of modern agriculture. These measures include building demonstration parks for standardized vegetable production, establishing innovative laboratories, and promoting a premium and intelligent agricultural machinery industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

Workers test corn harvesters at a workshop of Weichai Lovol Intelligent Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2023. In recent years, Weifang City has taken multiple measures to promote high-quality development of modern agriculture. These measures include building demonstration parks for standardized vegetable production, establishing innovative laboratories, and promoting a premium and intelligent agricultural machinery industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

Workers assemble corn harvesters at a workshop of Weichai Lovol Intelligent Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2023. In recent years, Weifang City has taken multiple measures to promote high-quality development of modern agriculture. These measures include building demonstration parks for standardized vegetable production, establishing innovative laboratories, and promoting a premium and intelligent agricultural machinery industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

Workers work on the production line of Weichai Lovol Intelligent Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. in Weifang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2023. In recent years, Weifang City has taken multiple measures to promote high-quality development of modern agriculture. These measures include building demonstration parks for standardized vegetable production, establishing innovative laboratories, and promoting a premium and intelligent agricultural machinery industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)