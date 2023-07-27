PHOTO / CHINA
Uzbekistan National Grand Theatre performs at Int'l dance festival in Xinjiang
By Xinhua Published: Jul 27, 2023 10:04 AM
Actresses of the dance troupe Tumor from the Uzbekistan National Grand Theatre perform during a gala titled Our Common Home at the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Actors of the dance troupe Tumor from the Uzbekistan National Grand Theatre perform during a gala titled Our Common Home at the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Actresses of the dance troupe Tumor from the Uzbekistan National Grand Theatre perform during a gala titled Our Common Home at the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Actresses of the dance troupe Tumor from the Uzbekistan National Grand Theatre perform during a gala titled Our Common Home at the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

