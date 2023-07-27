China's industrial profit decline narrows in June to extend recovery trend

A robot catches up with orders on a textile production line in Fuzhou, capital of East China's Fujian Province on May 31, 2023. Photo: cnsphoto

Profit of China's industrial enterprises above a designated scale hit 3.39 trillion yuan ($474 billion) in the first half of 2023, declining by 16.8 percent year-on-year, narrowing 2 percentage points over the January-May reading as industrial production continues to stabilize along with continuous rebound and policy support.In June, the industrial enterprises above designated size achieved total profit of 719.8 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 8.3 percent, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday.In the first six months, large state-holding enterprises realized a total profit of 1.2 trillion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 21 percent, enterprises funded by overseas investors reported total profit of 796.7 billion yuan, down 12.8 percent year-on-year while private enterprises posted profit of 868.9 billion yuan, down 13.5 percent year-on-year, according to the NBS.Over the period, among the 41 industrial categories, 12 saw year-on-year increase in total profits while 29 saw a decline, the new data showed. Major industries including electricity and heat power increased by 46.5 percent year-on-year, the manufacture of electrical machinery and apparatus increased by 29.1 percent, the manufacture of automobiles increased by 10.1 percent."The country's industrial manufacturing continues to maintain steady recovery and their profits continue to improve along with sustained economic rebound and the implementation of policies," NBS statistician Sun Xiao said in a statement on the bureau's website on Thursday.Sun said the profit of the manufacturing sector showed notable improvement in the first half, narrowing 9.4 percentage points compared with the first quarter of the year.On the back of policies aimed at expanding domestic demand, market demand has been gradually released and many consumer goods manufacturing segments saw profit increase, Sun said.Sun pointed to efforts to precisely implement macro-economic policies to effectively boost demand, spark market entity vitality, nurture new development momentum to boost high-quality development of industrial economy in China.Global Times