Z-TALK: Superstars of the village super football league

By: Global Times | Published: Jul 27, 2023 06:31 PM

In a remote village in China's Guizhou Province, the football league saw an average attendance of over 50,000, surpassing the Premier League. In this Z-TALK show, you will meet the "superstars" and get to know about their stories and their passion for football.