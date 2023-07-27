Belgian National Day Reception held in Beijing

Belgian designer Jehanne de Biolley meets with Belgian Ambassador to China Jan Hoogmartens (right). Photo: Courtesy of the Belgian Embassy in Beijing

The Embassy of Belgium invited Belgians and friends of Belgium in China to the ambassador's residence to celebrate the country's National Day on July 21, which also marked the 10th anniversary of HM King Philippe's accession to the throne.

Departing ambassador Jan Hoogmartens gave a speech that concluded his China chapter for himself and four other Belgian diplomats.The speech was followed by an artistic showcase by Jehanne de Biolley, a Belgian designer that works in fashion, interior design, fragrance and other artistic mediums, and whose ability to weave her Belgian origins into Chinese culture has been recognized by HM King Philippe. For her achievements, she was granted the title of Knight in the Order of Leopold.Guests enjoyed classic Belgian delicacies such as fries, a selection of exquisite beers and the delicious waffles as well.