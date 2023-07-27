UAE Ambassador meets with Chinese Minister of Science and Technology

UAE Ambassador to China Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi poses for a photo with Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang (left). Photo: Courtesy of the UAE Embassy in Beijing

The UAE Ambassador to China Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi met with the Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang, on July 19, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the fields of science, technological development and innovation.

The ambassador gave a positive evaluation of the effectiveness of China-Arab cooperation in science and technology. He affirmed his willingness to work together with the Chinese side to further deepen cooperation in the field of science and technology innovation.Wang said that China and the UAE have a long history of relations and technical that are constantly being strengthened.During Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the UAE in 2018, the two countries announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership, which opened a new chapter in China-Arab relations.Wang said that scientific and technological progress is the key driving force of human progress, noting that China-Arab scientific and technological cooperation benefits both countries and peoples, and he is willing to work together with the UAE Ambassador to continue to deepen China-Arab scientific and technological innovation cooperation.