China's first HSR designed for 350 km/h delivers 340 mln passenger trips in 15 years

A train operating on the Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway leaves the Beijing South Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 1, 2023. The Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway celebrated its 15th anniversary of opening Tuesday. As the first high-speed railway (HSR) with a design speed of 350 km per hour in China, the Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway carried a total of 340 million passengers since it entered operation.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 1, 2023 shows the waiting hall of the Beijing South Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China. The Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway celebrated its 15th anniversary of opening Tuesday. As the first high-speed railway (HSR) with a design speed of 350 km per hour in China, the Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway carried a total of 340 million passengers since it entered operation.(Photo: Xinhua)

A train operating on the Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway (L) waits for passengers at the Beijing South Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 1, 2023. The Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway celebrated its 15th anniversary of opening Tuesday. As the first high-speed railway (HSR) with a design speed of 350 km per hour in China, the Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway carried a total of 340 million passengers since it entered operation.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on July 20, 2023 shows a train operating on the Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway in the urban area of north China's Tianjin. The Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway celebrated its 15th anniversary of opening Tuesday. As the first high-speed railway (HSR) with a design speed of 350 km per hour in China, the Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway carried a total of 340 million passengers since it entered operation.(Photo: Xinhua)