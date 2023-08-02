China's Tianjin relocates 35,000 as rainstorm floods river

Evacuated residents chat at a temporary shelter in Wuqing District of Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 1, 2023. North China's Tianjin Municipality said Tuesday it had relocated more than 35,000 people from areas prone to flooding by the Yongding River, which has swollen amid intense rainfall. The city, which neighbors Beijing, on Tuesday upgraded its emergency response for flood from Level III to Level I, the highest level, said Tianjin's flood control and drought relief headquarters.(Photo: Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 1, 2023 shows flood passing through a flood gate of Yongding New River, an artificial waterway in the lower reaches of Yongding River, in north China's Tianjin Municipality. North China's Tianjin Municipality said Tuesday it had relocated more than 35,000 people from areas prone to flooding by the Yongding River, which has swollen amid intense rainfall.(Photo: Xinhua)
Volunteers check on an embankment along a river in Shaoqidi Village of Huanghuadian Town, Wuqing District of Tianjin Municipality, north China, Aug. 1, 2023. North China's Tianjin Municipality said Tuesday it had relocated more than 35,000 people from areas prone to flooding by the Yongding River, which has swollen amid intense rainfall.(Photo: Xinhua)
A staff member prepares food for evacuated residents at a temporary shelter in Wuqing District of Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 1, 2023. North China's Tianjin Municipality said Tuesday it had relocated more than 35,000 people from areas prone to flooding by the Yongding River, which has swollen amid intense rainfall.(Photo: Xinhua)