Chinese railways report 406 mln passenger trips in July

Passengers get on and off a train at Xuzhou East Railway Station in Xuzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 1, 2023. China's railways recorded 406 million passenger trips from July 1 to 31, according to data revealed on Tuesday by China State Railway Group Co., Ltd., the country's railway operator. During this period, daily passenger trips averaged 13.1 million, while 10,169 trains were operating daily, up 14.2 percent compared to the same period in 2019, according to the company.(Photo: Xinhua)
