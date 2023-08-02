Farmers harvest mangos at farm in Egypt

A Palestinian woman cleans a street in the Ain al-Helweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon, on Aug. 1, 2023. Clashes erupted again on Tuesday in the refugee camp, hosting largely Palestinians, despite a cease-fire reached between rival factions late Monday.(Photo: Xinhua)

Farmers harvest mangos at a farm in Ismailia Governorate, Egypt, Aug. 1, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A farmer shows newly-harvested mangos at a farm in Ismailia Governorate, Egypt, Aug. 1, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A farmer packs newly-harvested mangos at a farm in Ismailia Governorate, Egypt, Aug. 1, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)