Mountain roads bring convenience and economic benefits for locals in south China

This aerial photo taken on July 31, 2023 shows a winding mountain road in Napo County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Napo County belongs to the mountainous areas of Guangxi. In recent years, several winding mountain roads have been built to make it more convenient for local villagers to travel and to promote local economic growth at the same time.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on March 18, 2018 shows the construction site of a winding mountain road in Napo County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Napo County belongs to the mountainous areas of Guangxi. In recent years, several winding mountain roads have been built to make it more convenient for local villagers to travel and to promote local economic growth at the same time. (Photo: Xinhua)

