Rescue underway in flood-hit districts of Beijing

Rescuers transfer an injured villager in Shuiyuzui Village in flood-hit Mentougou District, Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 1, 2023. Several districts in the city, including the hardest-hit Fangshan and Mentougou, maintained the highest-level alert for flood control on Tuesday, as downpours will continue, the city's flood control authorities said.(Photo: Xinhua)

Railway workers remove fallen trees from railway tracks in Shuiyuzui Village in flood-hit Mentougou District, Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 1, 2023. Several districts in the city, including the hardest-hit Fangshan and Mentougou, maintained the highest-level alert for flood control on Tuesday, as downpours will continue, the city's flood control authorities said.(Photo: Xinhua)

