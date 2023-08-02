National Archives of Publications and Culture receives new donations

The entrance of the China National Archives of Publications and Culture Photo: VCG

More than 120,000 physical items and 42TB of digital publications donated by various public and private collectors across the country were officially collected by the Beijing headquarters of the National Archives of Publications and Culture on Wednesday, according to a report by the Xinhua News Agency.The newly donated physical items include ancient books, real-sized photocopies, exquisite publications, intangible cultural heritage works, photos, calligraphy scrolls, inscription rubbings, manuscripts and stamps. Among the ancient books and texts, about 80 percent are well-printed and have rarely been seen in public.Zhang Yiwu, a professor at Peking University, told the Global Times that the new collections are of high value for China's historic and cultural inheritance."It sends a positive signal that the institution has got off to a good start in exhibit collection since its opening a year ago," said Zhang."The 80 percent rare collections are of great value regarding the inheritance of Chinese culture."The National Archives of Publications and Culture - consisting of headquarters in Beijing and branches in three other major Chinese cities - officially opened in July 2022. Seen as a "seed bank" for Chinese culture, the institute plays a huge role in the inheritance and preservation of Chinese civilization.Located at the foot of Yanshan Mountain along the north part of the Beijing Central Axis, the headquarters of the institute in Beijing has more than 16 million copies of historical texts and thousands of exhibits across 10 major categories.Since opening to the public, the National Archives of Publications and Culture has been committed to retrieving Chinese publications from abroad and importing foreign publications. It has placed an emphasis on the collection and research of Chinese historical documents preserved overseas and hosting international publications seminars and tour exhibitions to promote unique Chinese publications and boost cultural exchanges with foreign counterparts, Liu Chengyong, curator of the national archives, told the China Culture Daily.The national archives has strengthened cooperation with world-renowned libraries, museums and art galleries through international book fairs and "Chinese Culture Year" events, promoting cultural exchanges and dialogues between civilizations, said Liu.Liu also welcomed overseas sinologists and experts to visit the institution and have face-to-face exchanges to discuss issues related to publications.The historical development of China and the evolution of Chinese civilization are the main themes of the exhibition at the Beijing headquarters, with cultural relics such as stamps, ancient currency and the Terracotta Warriors among other exhibits.The institute's three branches are in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, Xi'an in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province and Guangzhou in South China's Guangdong Province.