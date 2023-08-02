Malaysian prodigy Leong aims for better results at FISU Games

Photo: Cui Meng/Global Times

Malaysian swimming prodigy Bryan Leong said he expects to lower his results at the FISU Games in Chengdu, as the 20-year-old already set a new national record at the event on the opening day of the swimming competitions.Coasting to a 24.35 second finish in the men's 50 meters butterfly, Leong, 20, has lowered the Malaysian national record by 0.03 seconds."I was happy touching the wall to see my time is quicker than the heat," Leong told the Global Times about his achievement."Although it's just a small improvement, but I can't complain about that."The result has made Leong a triple national record holder as on top of his recent breakthrough he already boasts records in the 50 meters freestyle and 100 meters butterfly.Now residing in London as he is pursuing his bachelor's studies in neuroscience and psychology at King's College London, Leong is now honing his swimming skills with the Chelsea and Westminster swimming club under the guidance of British coach Lisa Bates.Leong did not start a swimming career in the beginning, as his recreational swimming during his childhood was noticed by a Malaysian local coach, at a time when Leong was even unable to finish a 50 meters swim. But it took him only nine months to go from just not being able to swim to representing the state.Making his senior debut for Malaysia at the Southeast Asian Games in 2019, Leong has to travel long distances more frequently than before as he appears at many international competitions, including the most recent World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan."I've tried my best to adjust by either traveling earlier than when the meets start and adjusting my sleeping time and my waking-up time," Leong told the Global Times. "But I do enjoy it as I can experience different cultures and stuff."After setting the new Malaysian national record in the 100 meters butterfly with a time of 52.96 seconds, making him the first Malaysian to break the 53-second barrier, Leong now has to face the back-to-back competitions in Chengdu.

Photo: Chen Tao/Global Times

Looking up to decorated male butterfly swimmer Michael Phelps, Leong aims to continue improving his results."I want to try to improve on that [result]," Leong said of his goal at the FISU Games. "But overall, just experiencing a different country and racing internationally with world-class athletes is amazing.""It's my first World University Games," Leong noted."Chengdu has done a really great job, just making it feel so comfortable."Beyond his competitive goals, Leong said his other goal is to go around the village to experience all the different activities in the athletes village."If I do have time, I will definitely try to visit Chengdu more. It is quite famous for hot pot and the pandas," he said.Representing Malaysia, Leong will also return to China in September for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of East China's Zhejiang Province."I consider Chengdu as my first official visit to China, but I'm definitely looking forward to coming back for the Asian games," Leong said.