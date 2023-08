A host livestreams honey harvesting by a beekeeper in Changlu village, Central China's Hunan Province on August 2, 2023. Local authorities are promoting the development of e-commerce and actively guiding hosts to sell agricultural products through livestreaming, as a way to increase farmers' incomes. According to a report by short video platform Douyin, 2.83 billion deals involving agricultural product sales have been made through the e-commerce platform last year. Photo: VCG