Cheers in local dialect encourage home athletes

Chen Guanfeng celebrates winning bronze in the men's 100 meters final on August 2, 2023. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Chinese track and field fans braved the heavy rain in Chengdu on Wednesday as China's Chen Guanfeng won bronze in the men's 100 meters final on Day 2 of the athletics competitions at the FISU World University Games.Though no Chinese athletes won a gold that night, fans inside the Shuangliu Sports Centre Stadium did not spare any effort in cheering for their athletes.The local fans also sent their overwhelming support to the last finisher of the men's 10,000 meters race Rohit Kumar of India, who ended the race over five minutes behind the winner Dismas Yeko of Uganda.Shouting xiongqi, which means "cheer up" in the local Sichuan dialect, local fans had done their all to boost the morale for Chinese athletes.In a highly anticipated men's 100 meters final, Chinese sprinter Chen of Shanghai University of Sport finished in 10.17 seconds to bag China a bronze medal. As Chen toured the stadium with a Chinese national flag on his back, the crowd broke into loud jubilation.Chinese Taipei athlete Lin Yu-sian finished one place behind Chen, but with a personal best of 10.24 seconds. He also received lasting applause when the stadium DJ announced his achievement.Though Chen did not stand on the top of the podium, his achievement is rare for Chinese sprinters as no Chinese male athlete has ever stepped onto the podium for the 100 meters sprint in a major global competition outside the University Games. The previous achievement was in 2011 when Su Bingtian stood on the podium during the 2011 Universiade."I hope my achievement can inspire younger Chinese sprinters just as I was inspired by Su and his achievement in 2011," Chen said.Chinese female sprinter Liang Xiaojing clocked a seasonal best of 11.33 seconds in the heat, finishing with 11.48 seconds for fifth in the final."The people of Chengdu are particularly enthusiastic, and I really enjoy their cheers, which fills me with energy," Liang told reporters."The atmosphere of the stadium was like being at home. Their strong support behind me kept pushing me forward," Liang said. "The result is an outcome of my training for the past two months."Liang, whose personal best sits at 11.13 seconds, has seen her season beleaguered by an injury which had hampered her improvement."My doctor and our team are working hard to help me recover from my tailbone injury, which was challenging to heal," Liang said."Injuries are inevitable for athletes, but we must persevere in recovering from injuries and then continue to pursue our goals."Liang has set her sights on the upcoming Asian Games already."The Asian Games is approaching, which means I will have another chance to race on a home track," Liang told reporters, speaking of the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games that start in September."I also hope I can make it onto the podium in Hangzhou."Liang's national teammate Ge Manqi did not register for the individual 100 meters sprint but opted for the ­women's 4x100 meters relay.The duo are among the Chinese athletes who will compete at the Budapest World Athletics Championships, which will kick off later this month.Thursday morning will see female star hurdler Wu Yanni, a local Sichuan athlete who won the national championships in July, compete at the Games.