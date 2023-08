China will strive to strike a balance between counter-espionage and opening up to the outside world

By: Global Times | Published: Aug 03, 2023 12:47 AM

Hu Says: The enactment of anti-espionage law in China and the Ministry's call will not lead to an expansion of the counter-espionage movement in China. China will continue to adhere to the policy of opening-up to the outside world and create various conditions for it.