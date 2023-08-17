View of Jintan beach in China's Guangxi

This photo taken on Aug. 15, 2023 shows an early morning view of Jintan beach in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Jintan beach, which is located in the southern part of the Wanwei Island, has a coastline of 15 kilometers and is named after its golden sand color.(Photo: Xinhua)

A fishing boat is seen at Jintan beach in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 15, 2023. Jintan beach, which is located in the southern part of the Wanwei Island, has a coastline of 15 kilometers and is named after its golden sand color.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 15, 2023 shows an early morning view of Jintan beach in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Jintan beach, which is located in the southern part of the Wanwei Island, has a coastline of 15 kilometers and is named after its golden sand color.(Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists have fun at Jintan beach in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 15, 2023. Jintan beach, which is located in the southern part of the Wanwei Island, has a coastline of 15 kilometers and is named after its golden sand color.(Photo: Xinhua)