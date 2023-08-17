PHOTO / WORLD
Exhibition of model dinosaurs held in Holon, Israel
By Xinhua Published: Aug 17, 2023 10:25 AM
People visit an exhibition of model dinosaurs in Holon, central Israel, on Aug. 15, 2023. Dozens of life-size dinosaur models of different periods are presented at the exhibition, providing children with interactive learning experience.(Photo: Xinhua)

