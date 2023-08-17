Graduate Exhibition held at Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design in Jerusalem

This photo taken on Aug. 15, 2023 shows an installation design work during the Graduate Exhibition at Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design in Jerusalem. More than 400 graduates from all the Bezalel's departments have presented their works in places which are transformed from study areas into a giant museum for a two-week period.(Photo: Xinhua)

