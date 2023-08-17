Delta Air Lines to expand flights to China after governments agree to double weekly flights

Photo: Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines said on Thursday that it is expanding its flight schedule to China later this year, making it the latest American airline expanding services to the Asia-Pacific region.The move came after the Biden administration said last week that it has moved to double the number of weekly flights between the US and China.Delta said it is offering 10 weekly flights to Shanghai Pudong International Airport from its Seattle and Detroit hubs. Beginning October 29, the airline will operate daily flights from Seattle and three-times-weekly service from Detroit, according to a press release the company sent to the Global Times.And next March, Delta will resume four-times-weekly Shanghai Pudong service from its Los Angeles hub, a route last operated in February 2020.As flight demand continues to increase and the busy travel season to the Asia-Pacific region commences, the Delta team is ready to welcome more travelers to the region this winter, according to Jeff Moomaw, Delta Vice President - Asia Pacific.American Airlines Group also plans to expand flights to Shanghai early next year, joining rivals in taking advantage of a US-China agreement to increase the number of flights between the countries, according to Bloomberg. United Airlines Holdings is also making similar arrangements.The US Department of Transportation said in a Friday statement that each country will be granted six weekly round-trip flights as of September 1, up from the current 12 flights. The figure will increase to 24 per week starting from October 29, doubling current levels.The round-trip flights will be operated by three US carriers and six Chinese airlines, including Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Hainan Airlines, Sichuan Airlines and Xiamen Airlines.Market watchers said that more airlines are restoring flights post-pandemic will help the bilateral aviation market return to normalcy which is closer to pre-COVID levels.